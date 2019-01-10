Carol Fiegel

Carol Fiegel, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, left this earth at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019. She was welcomed home by her parents and brothers, Jerry, Joseph, and Gary “Boomer”.

Carol was born December 31, 1942, the daughter of Walter and Julia (Fornal) Szolach, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Gary “Buck” Fiegel, on October 13, 1962. They were childhood sweethearts and the very definition of what true love is.

Together, they raised four children, who all survive: Don (Nancy) Fiegel of New Knoxville, Ty (Nikki) Fiegel and Dawn (Carl) Hoffman, both of Van Wert, and Stacy (Brian) Miller of Convoy; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy; a brother, Jim Szolach; and one sister, Nancy Szolach.

She worked for over 20 years in the deli at Pick-N-Save in Van Wert until she retired in 2012.

A memorial to celebrate Carol’s life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, with dinner to immediately follow, at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to the Van Wert Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.