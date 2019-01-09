Laudick’s Jewelry under new management

VW independent/submitted information

For the first time in its nearly 70-year history, Laudick’s Jewelry is now owned by someone outside of the Laudick family.

Longtime employee Mike Lichtle and his wife, Amanda, recently purchased both store locations: here in Van Wert and a store in Coldwater.

Lichtle has been associated with Laudick’s Jewelry since 1994, when he began working in the store in sales, jewelry repair, engraving, and in other capacities. When the possibility presented itself to own the business, Lichtle jumped at a dream opportunity that was 25 years in the making.

“I am privileged enough to keep the Laudick name and look forward to providing the high quality of product and community focus that was instilled in me by Steve and Deb,” Lichtle said. “I’ve been fortunate to work under all three generations of Laudicks, and I am proud to continue with the same employees.”

When not traveling, Steve Laudick will continue to provide product knowledge and guidance while his wife, Deb, and daughter, Katie Laudick-Harting, will be involved on the business side to ensure a good transition and the customer commitment for which they are known.

Quick turnaround on in-house jewelry repairs will remain a high priority for the new owner.

An open house and ribbon cutting for the change of ownership is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 11. Refreshments will be served and giveaways will be offered to those in attendance.