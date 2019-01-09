Ladonna A. Klima

Ladonna A. Klima, 95, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born November 20, 1923, in Delphos, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine (Didion) Clement, who both preceded her in death. On August 20, 1946, she married Vincent C. Klima; who died June 2, 2003.

Survivors include a son, Charles W. (Mariana) Klima of Texas; a daughter, Diane Van Horn of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Douglas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 11, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Catholic Ladies of Columbia service will be held at 4 that afternoon, a Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary service at 4:15, and a parish wake at 6:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or St. Rita’s Hospice.

