Good inducted into auctioneer hall of fame

Paul L. Good, a Van Wert native and auctioneer, was posthumously inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Hall of Fame on January 5.

The ceremony was held in Columbus at the annual Ohio Auctioneers Association Conference and Show. Peter Gehres, also a Van Wert native and past president of the OAA, and Bill Sheridan, past president of the National Auctioneers Association, led the induction.

For over 35 years, Good was a leading auctioneer of purebred Angus cattle, Arabian horses, and hogs, as well as benefit and charity auctions. From the 1940s through 1975, Good was in high demand from coast to coast, Canada, and Scotland and set records and was world-renowned for his knowledge of the animals, the market, and the buyers.

Leroy Van Dyke, the legendary auctioneer, country music star, and co-writer of the “Auctioneer Song”, was an associate of Good’s and remarked: “He was, and still is, a bright spot in the auction profession.”



Good was born in 1916 and raised on the family farm near Van Wert, along with three brothers and one sister. He attended The Ohio State University, where he majored in animal science. He was a member of the 1937 animal judging team and 1938 meats judging team. He was also a champion Ohio State wrestler and was one of the “10 Depression kids at OSU” that went on to establish a powerful record in the livestock industry.

“Paul L. Good was a dominant auctioneer and was among the most sought-after voices in our industry for nearly 40 decades,” said Sheridan, himself a member of the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame. “Today’s auctioneers owe much to Paul for his example of product knowledge and professionalism on the block.”



Good held sales for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Senator Albert Gore, J.C. Penney, actor Fred McMurray, and many other well-known individuals throughout his remarkable career. In 1975, Paul’s auction career stopped suddenly after he was paralyzed from the hips down after surgery.



“Paul Good was a native son of Van Wert, a champion Buckeye, and one of the greatest auctioneers Ohio has ever produced,” noted Gehres. “It never too late to honor a great auctioneer and a great man.”



In addition to the Ohio Auctioneers Hall of Fame, Good is also in the OSU Saddle and Sirloin Hall of Fame and American Angus Association’s Angus Heritage Foundation. Good passed away March 5, 2005.