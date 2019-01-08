Women of Achievement nominees sought

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14.

Recognition for Women of Achievement will be given for the following categories: Professional Leadership, Advocacy, Women’s Empowerment, Racial Justice, Volunteerism, Youth Development, Civic Dedication, and Overcoming Adversity.

Community members are encouraged to nominate a possible recipient that fulfills one or more of the core tenets of the YWCA’s mission, as set forth above, through her involvement in Van Wert and the surrounding communities.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the front desk of the YWCA, found on the YWCA website, www.ywcavanwert.org, downloaded from the YWCA Facebook page, or requested via email at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Deadline to turn in Women of Achievement nomination forms is Thursday, February 7.

In addition to the Women of Achievement event, three scholarships — $750, $500, and $300, respectively — will be awarded through the YWCA of Van Wert County to deserving young women in the Van Wert community to be used at their discretion in pursuit of their future goals or plans.

Applicants must be Van Wert County high school seniors or reside in Van Wert County. Scholarship applications can be picked up in the Guidance Counselor’s office at County schools, the front desk of the YWCA, found on the YWCA website – www.ywcavanwert.org, or requested via email at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Deadline to turn in Scholarship Application Forms is Thursday, February 7.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. For more information, contact Kelly Houg, advocacy coordinator, at 419.238.6639 or the above email address.