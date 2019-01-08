Widow support group started in area

VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — A new support group for anyone who has been widowed is starting soon in Mercer County. The group is called “Rediscovering Joy” and will hold monthly meetings, along with various other planned social activities.

The group will allow widows and widowers of all ages to connect with others who understand what they are going through. The meetings will be held on the second Monday of each month, starting on Monday, January 14, and will be held in the private dining room at Briarwood Village, 100 Don Desch Drive in Coldwater. Meeting times will be from 6:30-8 p.m.

Locations and times of social events will vary. Judy Broering and Mary Wenning, who are both widowed, will be facilitators for the group.

For more information, contact Broering at 419.733.5629 or Wenning at 419.678.8830. Email is also available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

Reservations are appreciated, but are not necessary.