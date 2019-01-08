VWHS athletic boosters set chili supper

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club will host a chili supper on Friday, January 11, in the Van Wert High School Commons. This event is open to the public and will serve as a fundraiser for the club and also offer fans an opportunity to meet VWHS winter athletes.

The chili supper will be served from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $6 per meal and will include chili, cornbread, a hot dog and a cookie. Children 5 and under will eat for free, as will all VWHS winter athletes.

After the dinner, fans are invited to stay for the home basketball games. VWHS winter teams and the VWHS band will be recognized between the boys’ junior varsity and varsity games. In addition, VWHS athlete Meg Braun will be recognized for her state championship in the long jump during the 2018 OHSAA Division II State Meet at halftime of the varsity game.

“We are excited to give the Van Wert community a chance to come out, enjoy dinner together, and meet our winter sports teams,” said Athletic Booster Club President Ben Laudick. “It is also an outstanding opportunity to celebrate the incredible track season Meg Braun had last spring. It is our mission is to inspire and promote Cougar Pride in every Cougar athlete.”