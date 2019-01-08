Random Thoughts: hoops and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Van Wert hoops, a shot clock, a new book on the Browns and changes at Ohio State.

Brutal stretch for Van Wert

If anyone has a more grueling four game stretch than Van Wert, I’d like to know who it is.

The Cougars hosted 8-1 Crestview last Saturday and will take on 8-1 Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday, before playing at defending Division IV state champion Marion Local (4-3) on Saturday. Two of Marion Local’s losses have come by a combined two points, while the other was a five point loss. Next Friday, Van Wert will play at Shawnee (currently 10-1).

By the way, Crestview is ranked No. 3 in Division IV, Ottawa-Glandorf is No. 6 in Division III and Marion Local is No. 5 in Division IV.

Shot clock

I keep seeing an argument for the addition of a shot clock in high school basketball and I don’t understand why.

How exactly would that help teams who are outmanned or struggle to shoot the ball? How would it benefit the players? How would it make games more entertaining?

Am I missing something?

Browns Blues

If you’re a fan of the Cleveland Browns, let me suggest reading Terry Pluto’s newest book The Browns Blues, Two Decades of Utter Frustration. I’m in the middle of it now and it’s a roadmap to everything that has gone wrong with the Browns since their return to the NFL.

That includes baffling decisions, coaching, player and owner changes andmore. If nothing else, you’ll come across some names you haven’t heard for a while.

Changes at Ohio State

To no one’s surprised, quarterback Dwayne Haskins declared for the NFL draft on Monday. It would have been a stunner if he stayed in Columbus. Personallly, I think he needs more starts on his resume, but I also understand he’ll most likely go somewhere in the top 10, which means a contract with millions.

Also to no one’s surprise Greg Schiano is out as the team’s defensive coordinator. That was painfully obvious during Ryan Day’s introductory press conference. When asked if there would be changes to the staff, he replied that he was focused on recruiting and the Rose Bowl. If there were no changes pending, he would have said so.

Alabama-Clemson

For some reason, I had a feeling that Clemson would win last night’s national championship game. However, I didn’t expect a complete beatdown of Alabama.

Clemson played at a different level. Look for the Tigers to be the preseason No. 1 team this fall.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.