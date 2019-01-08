Mark Allen Minnich

Mark Allen Minnich, 57, died at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born September 16, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Jon O. “Jack” Minnich, who preceded him in death, and Patricia “Pat” (Vachon) Minnich, who survives in Payne.

Other survivors include four siblings, Marijane (Michael) Crowe of New Haven, Indiana, Emmett (Rose) Minnich of Convoy, Annette (Russell) Spindler of Rockford, and Scott (Carey) Minnich of Convoy; and several nieces and nephews.

Three nephews, Randy, Royce, and Regis; and a brother-law, Melvin, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 10, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, where the Rosary will be recited immediately following visitation.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.