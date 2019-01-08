Lincolnview bowlers split with Lima Sr.

Van Wert independent sports

Led by Brad Korte’s 431 series, Lincolnview defeated Lima Sr. 2534-2320 at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

Korte (225, 206) was followed closely by Logan Daeger, who bowled a 429 series (189, 240). Justin Braun finished with a 335 series (199, 136), Drew Motycka rolled a 292 series (147, 145), and Jerron Taylor finished with a 285 (154, 131).

The Lady Lancers fell to Lima Sr. 2180-1952.

Alicia Rist led Lincolnview with a 301 series (135, 166), followed by Kenzie Sealscott (140, 118 – 258). Shiann Kraft had a 158 game, followed by Maria Sarver (151), Shania Profit (118), Hanna Scaggs (101), Marissa Parsons (100) and Amy Beair (83).

Lincolnview will return to action Thursday at Defiance.