Last chance for ‘Step Into Your Future’

VW independent/submitted information

Seventh and eighth grade girls who missed out on attending the Vantage Summer Camp have another career exploration event coming up soon.

Vantage Career Center is hosting a really cool, hands-on adventure for seventh- and eighth-grade girls from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 26. Those participating will spend the morning learning new skills and exploring some non-traditional careers.

Pictured are two participants from a past “Step Into Your Future” event with their metalwork projects. Vantage photo

Participants will learn how to weld metal together to make a personalized name plate in the Welding lab; use a tape measure, power drill, hammer, and nails in the Carpentry lab to build a personalized stepstool; take on the “Excavator Challenge”; and check out the latest GPS technology for a tractor in the Ag Diesel lab with The Kenn-Feld Group.

Be one of the lucky ones to try the newest technology apps, 3D virtual reality, and motion capture in the Network Systems lab. A morning snack, lunch, and a t-shirt are provided and participants get to take home everything they create. Best of all, the event is free.

To register, go to the Vantage website — www.vantagecareercenter.com— and click on the “Step Into Your Future” registration link or email information to klinger.a@vantagecareercenter.com.

Space is limited to the first 40 students who register by this Thursday, January 10. Call 419.238.5411, extension 2169, for more information.