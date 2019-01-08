Cougar swimmers compete at invite

Submitted information

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert High School’s swim team traveled to Wapakoneta for the annual Wapakakoneta/Celina Lions Club Invitational involving 13 teams, including eight WBL schools on Saturday. The boys took seventh place, while the girls finished eighth. Lima Shawnee took first place for the boys and Ottawa-Glandorf as the girls champion, with Ottawa-Glandorf taking runner-up for the boys and Shawnee taking runner-up in the girls events.

Van Wert High School junior Bri Beabout swims the 100 yard freestyle during Saturday’s Lions Club Invitational in Wapakoneta. Photo submitted

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 11th (2:17.51 – Katie McVaigh, Noelle Heffner, Jamie Burenga, Bri Bebout)

200 Freestyle: 5th (2:18.23 – Jamie Burenga), 12th (2:28.66 – Noelle Heffner)

50 Freestyle: 34th (31.57 –Becky Rigdon), 37th (31.96 – Rachel Spath), 38th (31.99 – Bri Bebout), 39th (32.17 – Olivia Kline), 47th (33.38 – Allie Etter), 60th (35.53 – Lydia Francis)

100 Freestyle: 24th (1:09.20 –Bri Bebout), 31st (1:13.08 – Rachel Spath), 32nd (1:13.37 – Becky Rigdon), 37th (1:15.41 – Allie Etter), 39th (1:16.38 – Olivia Kline), 49th (1:22.16 – Lydia Francis)

500 freestyle: 4th (6:18.55 – Jamie Burenga), 11th (6:43.89 – Noelle Heffner)

200 Freestyle Relay: 11th (2:01.84 –Katie McVaigh, Jamie Burenga, Noelle Heffner, Bri Bebout)

400 Freestyle Relay: 8th (4:56.86 –Katie McVaigh, Allie Etter, Rachel Spath, Becky Rigdon)

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 7th (2:02.07 –Ian Rex, Noah Arend, Holden Reichert, Gage Wannemacher)

200 Freestyle: 6th (2:14.12 – Ian Rex), 12th (2:28.88 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Individual Medley: 6th (2:27.35 – Noah Arend)

50 Freestyle: 4th (24.64 –Holden Reichert), 25th (29.15 – Gage Wannemacher), 32nd (30.08 – Sam Price), 33rd (30.71 – James Hagaman)

500 Freestyle: 7th (6:08.85– Ian Rex), 12th (6:45.50 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: 7th (1:47.52 – Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher)

100 Breaststroke: 12th (1:16.17 –Noah Arend), 17th (1:23.56 – Gage Wannemacher)

The next meet for the Cougars will be a double-dual meet on Thursday against Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys, at the Putnam County YMCA.