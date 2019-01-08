Clerk of Courts donates funds for technology equipment

Shown is Van Wert County Clerk of Common Pleas Court Cindy Mollenkopf and Deputy Kyle Fittro, with equipment purchased partially with funds provided by the clerk’s office. Deputy Fittro is assigned to process digital equipment for criminal investigations. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach and County Clerk of Common Pleas Court Cindy Mollenkopf announced a joint effort to help the sheriff’s office with its criminal investigations.

Sheriff Riggenbach noted that, in August 2018, his office received a grant award from the Office of Criminal Justice Services JAG(LE) to purchase software that will aid the office with investigations that involve digital equipment.

Sheriff Riggenbach said that Mollenkopf then made a sizeable donation as well to his office that was used to purchase equipment and specialized training for a deputy to process digital equipment as part of criminal investigations.

“I am happy to be able to give money to the sheriff’s office so he can buy new equipment and technology in order to keep the community safer,” Mollenkopf said.

The money used to help fund this project comes from the Certificate of Title Department. The Title Department is funded solely by title fees. When the office has a 2-3-year surplus of funds in its account, a portion of those funds can be distributed to other projects or the General Fund.

“I believe since the money is coming from the taxpayers when titling a vehicle or watercraft, the money should go back to help protect them,” Mollenkopf added. “I am looking forward to helping the sheriff in the future.”

Sheriff Riggenbach said he is very thankful for the support provided by the clerk of courts office, adding that, without the donation made by Mollenkopf, the project would not have been able to happen.