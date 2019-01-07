VW gas prices mostly under state average

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices this week are mostly under the state average, according to the GasBuddy gas price website.

Low price locally was $1.83, 13 cents below the state average, at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center. Three stations are a penny higher at $1.84. Those include the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations in the 800 block of North Washington Street and the 1000 block of South Shannon Street, and the Lassus Handy Dandy station in the 800 block of North Washington.

The One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington is selling gasoline for $1.86 a gallon, while the Shell station in the 1000 block of South Washington Street has gasoline for $1.89 a gallon. The Brookside Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Main is selling gasoline for $1.92 a gallon, while the Short Stop Sunoco station has gasoline 2 cents higher than Ohio’s average price at $1.98 a gallon.

Overall in Ohio, gasoline prices have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 3 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and 24.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 19.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 26 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



“After a brief hiccup that saw the nation’s average gas price rise for two days last week, the overall trend remains in favor of lower gas prices, even as oil prices have rallied,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The window for cheap gas prices continues to close, however, and by mid-February will likely be completely closed — so do take advantage of the low prices while they last.

“While eleven states are seeing their statewide average under $2 per gallon, nearly half of the nation’s gas stations are selling under $2 per gallon,” DeHaan added. “In fact, while the average price remains higher, the median gas price in the U.S. sits at $2.07 per gallon — much of which can be blamed on much higher gas prices on the West Coast — where more relief in the form of lower prices can be expected.”