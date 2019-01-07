Monday Mailbag: January 7, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The latest installment of the Monday Mailbag includes questions about high school basketball, Student Athlete of the Week, the Browns, and Alabama-Clemson.

Q: If you had to pick an MVP from area high school basketball teams who would it be? Name withheld upon request.

A: If I absolutely had to pick, I’d wait at least until the end of the regular season before I did it. It’s a little tough to pick one now, when not every team has even made it to the halfway point of the season.

Q: What happened to your Student Athlete of the Week feature? I haven’t seen it lately. Name withheld upon request

A: It was on holiday break, but it returns this Friday.

Q: I think the Browns should take Dwayne Haskins in this year’s draft. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request.

A: No, I don’t agree. While the Browns certainly have the ammunition to move up high enough to take him, team officials believe they finally have a quarterback – Baker Mayfield.

He was named Rookie of the Week seven times and set an NFL rookie mark for touchdown passes thrown in a season.

For once, the team doesn’t have to enter the draft looking for a starting quarterback. They can address other needs.

Q: Scott – Like you, I’m a Cleveland Browns fan. Who will be named the next head coach of the team? Name withheld upon request.

A: At this point, your guess is as good as mine, although I don’t think it will be Gregg Williiams. GM John Dorsey is good at keeping things close to the vest, which doesn’t particularly bother me.

The name Dan Campbell seems to be a popular one, but I’m guessing it won’t be someone we expect and it won’t shock me if it happens sooner rather than later.

Q: Who do you like on Monday, Alabama or Clemson? Name withheld upon request

A: Alabama is the favorite, but I can’t shake the feeling that Clemson is going to win. Of course I could be very wrong, but I’m sticking with the Tigers.

