Lifetree Cafe topic: Second Chances

One man’s journey from rock bottom to the top of the business world will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, January 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Second Chances: From Down and Out to Up and At ’Em,” features the filmed story of author and entrepreneur Weldon Long.

A high school dropout and addict, Long was in prison for the third time when he decided to change the direction of his life.

“I was desperate, and desperate men do things,” says Long. “I became obsessed with changing the course of my destiny … and I did.”

“People who are struggling with their position in life are often searching for a second chance,” explains Lifetree Café National Director Craig Cable. “We want to create a safe place for these people to come have a genuine conversation about what it takes.”

Admission to the60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Van Wert County Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

