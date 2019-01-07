Crestview Knights ranked No. 3 in Ohio

Van Wert independent sports

The first Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll of the season has been released and Crestview (8-1) is ranked No. 3 in Division IV.

Van Wert’s next two opponents, Ottawa-Glandorf and Marion Local are ranked as well. The Titans are No. 6 in Division III and the Flyers are No. 5 in Division IV.

The rankings are showen below, including number of first place votes and records as of Monday. All area teams are in bold.

DIVISION I

Cin. Moeller (15) 9-0 185 Pickerington Cent. (3) 9-0 141 Tol. Whitmer (1) 7-0 91 Akron SV-SM (1) 8-2 86 Hilliard Bradley 9-0 75 Lorain 9-1 70 Dublin Coffman 9-0 69 Mason (1) 9-1 61 Sylvania Northview 9-0 42 Lima 11-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 32. Pickerington N. 28. Canal Winchester 27. Vandalia Butler 27. Springfield 22. Cin. Princeton 22. Lyndhurst Brush 22. Massillon Jackson 20. Dover 14. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II

Cin. Taft (6) 9-0 126 Trotwood-Madison (8) 8-1 112 Col. South (1) 9-0 108 Wauseon (1) 8-1 106 Cin. Wyoming (2) 7-0 103 Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 8-1 101 Cle. VA-SJ (1) 7-2 63 Hamilton Badin 7-2 49 Thornville Sheridan (1) 9-2 44 Cin. Aiken 9-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Fulton Northwest 39. Steubenville 27. Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Mansfield 24. New Philadelphia 22. Jackson 18. Cortland Lakeview (1) 13. Girard 12. Athens 12. Cin. Hughes 12.

DIVISION III

Archbold (14) 9-0 174 Wheelersburg (1) 9-0 111 Harvest Prep (2) 8-2 104 Garaway (1) 9-0 82 Anna 9-0 62 Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 60 Genoa Area 7-0 59 Brookville 11-1 53 Johnstown-Monroe 8-0 50 Leavittsburg LaBrae 7-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Stivers 39. Cin. Deer Park (3) 38. Cin. Purcell Marian 31. Middletown Madison 29. Oregon Stritch 29. Crestwood 20. Oak Hill 19. Col. Africentric 16. Meadowbrook 15. Metamora Evergreen 15. Warrensville Hts. 15. Beaver Eastern 14.

DIVISION IV

St. Henry (4) 7-2 151 Berlin Hiland (3) 11-1 86 Convoy Crestview (1) 8-1 83 Toronto 8-1 80 Maria Stein Marion Local (3) 4-3 79 Tol. Maumee Valley (2) 6-2 72 Glouster Trimble 6-0 60 Bristol 7-2 49 Zanesville Rosecrans 6-2 48 Kinsman Badger 9-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 40. Sycamore Mohawk (1) 34. Elyria Open Door (2) 34. Sarahsville Shenandoah 33. New Middletown Spring. (3) 31. Spring. Cath. Cent. 29. Cincinnati Christian 28. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24. Russia 23. Xenia Legacy Chr. Acad. 21. Cornerstone Chr. (2) 20. Tol. Chr. 16.