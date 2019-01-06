Albert L. O’Daffer

Albert L. O’Daffer, 71, of Middle Point, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 4, 2019, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

He was born November 13, 1947, in Van Wert, the son of Carl D. and Dorothy L. (Hoverman) O’Daffer, who both preceded him in death.

Alfred L. O’Daffer

Albert was a 1966 graduate of Parkway High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Army Commendation medals.

He married the love of his wife, the former Trudy E. Ringwald, on August 24, 1973. Albert retired as a heavy equipment operator from Ridge Township Quarry. Prior to working for Ridge Township, he was with Middle Point Equity Elevator for over 20 years. Albert was a member of Middle Point Presbyterian Church before it closed. He was also a proud volunteer firefighter with the Middle Point Fire Department.

Albert is survived by his wife, Trudy, of Middle Point; two children, Brian O’Daffer of Van Wert and Mark O’Daffer of Middle Point; three grandchildren, Katherine Snider of California, Brittany O’Daffer of Scott, and John Paul O’Daffer of Van Wert; a great-granddaughter, Callie Silance of Scott; two brothers, Rick (Dorene) O’Daffer of Columbus and Orley (Mary) O’Daffer of Van Wert; one sister, Jean O’Daffer of Middle Point; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Two siblings, Robert O’Daffer, who died in infancy, and Carolyn Hamm, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Dan Custis officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with military honors rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation will be from noon-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.