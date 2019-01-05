Van Wert SWCD offering fish fingerlings

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings. The types of fish available are: largemouth bass, blue gill, channel catfish, minnow, and white amur. The bass, blue gill, and channel catfish are available in lots of 25, the minnow in lots of 100, and the white amur are ordered individually.

The fish sale is an opportunity for pond owners to stock or re-stock ponds at a reasonable cost.

Orders will be accepted until April 24. Payment is expected when placing the order. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD office at 3 p.m. Monday, April 29.

Stocking recommendations for a one-acre pond are:

100 largemouth bass, 500 blue gill, 100 channel catfish, 500-1,000 fat head minnow.

White amur recommendations are based on the amount of weed cover in the pond. If the pond has 20-40 percent vegetation the recommendation is 10 amur; above 40 percent weed cover the recommendation is 15 amur.

Orders will be boxed and ready at the time of delivery. Order forms are available in the office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, or on the website at www.vanwertswcd.org.