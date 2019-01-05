Latta touts good December jobs report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement on the December jobs report which showed the creation of 312,000 jobs and wages growing 3.2 percent since last year — the highest wage growth since 2009.

“December’s job reports doesn’t show any signs of an economy slowing down. Americans are receiving higher wages, 312,000 new jobs were created, and the labor force participation continues to grow as 163,000 workers came off the sidelines and joined the workforce. The addition of 32,000 manufacturing jobs also is a positive note in the report. This closes out a big year for job creation and wage growth brought about by pro-growth policies like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. With control of the U.S. House of Representatives now changing hands, we can’t stop this momentum by burdening our small businesses and families with higher taxes and more regulations.”