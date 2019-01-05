Crestview honors board of ed. members

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month this month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education member plays in our society. School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local, and joint vocational boards of education, as well as governing boards of educational service centers, for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.

Crestview Local Schools is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities.

“The students who attend Ohio’s public schools benefit every day from the dedicated energies and countless hours devoted by a group of more than 3,400 men and women across the state,” said Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf. “Elected to serve by local citizens, these public servants receive little compensation for their tireless efforts.

“They unselfishly contribute their time and talents toward the advancement of public education,” Mollenkopf added. “They represent a continuing commitment to local control and decision-making in education.

“Even though a special effort is made during the month of January to show appreciation to our school board members, we recognize that their contributions reflect a year-round commitments,” the superintendent noted. “They are dedicated individuals who are committed to the continuing success of our school and our students.”

Members of the Crestview Local School Board include President John Auld, Vice President Lori Bittner, Andy Perrott, Nan Grace, and Jake Sawmiller. Each of these five individuals fully represents the district’s motto: “Tradition Invested in the Future.”