Brown blasts Trump for shutdown raises

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Friday blasted the Trump administration’s decision to give its top political appointees raises of $10,000 per year — including cabinet officials who are already worth millions and Vice President Pence.

This news comes on the 13th day of the President’s shutdown, which has forced many federal workers to be furloughed and others to work without pay. Over the holidays, President Trump also issued an executive order that allowed him to unilaterally implement a pay freeze for civilian federal employees in 2019. This would deny tens of thousands of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees the modest 1.9 percent pay raise they have earned.

“President Trump is padding the pockets of his millionaire political officials while taking money out of the pockets of hard-working people at places like Wright-Patt. This is a betrayal of American workers,” said Brown.