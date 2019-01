Van Wert County Treasurer Nathan Vandenbroek (center) was sworn in on Friday to his first elected four-year term by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield. With him is his wife, Jessica, and his son, Henrik. Also sworn in were deputy treasurers Julie Rolsten (left) and Ashley Showalter (shown with her son, William and daughter Alexandria.photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent