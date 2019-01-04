Mark D. McCormack

Mark D. McCormack, 65, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 3, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born April 20, 1953, in Lima, the son of Richard B. & Claire E. (Wernhoff) McCormack, who both preceded him in death.

Mark was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He was a longtime grocery manager for Pangles Grocery and then for Pick ’N’ Save. On October 5, 1996, Mark married the love of his life, the former Melynda S. Mengerink. Together, they were members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Mark was an avid fisherman, as well as an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan and pro football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Melynda, of Van Wert; three children, Terryl Mark McCormack of Metairie, Louisiana, Katherine Nicole McCormack of Lima, and Tyler McCormack of Findlay; a brother, Richard E. McCormack of Columbus; a forever friend, Matt Ditson of Lima; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Roger Mengerink of Convoy; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Denise) Mengerink of Columbus and Jason (Amy) Mengerink of Convoy; as well as several nephews.

Three siblings, Kevin J. McCormack, Nancy A. Cira, and the Rev. Keith J. McCormack, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Mark shared The Gift of Life and Healing through tissue donation. Therefore, the family asks that others also consider being a donor and giving the Gift of Life.

Preferred memorials: Lifeline of Ohio or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.