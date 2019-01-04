Lady Lancers defeat Ridgemont

Van Wert independent sports

MOUNT VICTORY — Lincolnview made the most of an hour and 15 minute bus ride by defeating Ridgemont 54-46 in non-conference girls’ basketball on Thursday.

Jordan Decker and Annie Mendenhall each scored 14 for the Lady Lancers, while Sierra Adams and Brianna Ebel chipped in with 11 and eight respectively.

Lincolnview trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, but tied the game 22-22 at halftime, then enjoyed a 37-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lancers (3-6) will host undefeated Minster on Saturday.