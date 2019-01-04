Florence J. Vogt Shenk

Florence J. Vogt Shenk, 99, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born August 30, 1919, the daughter of John and Veronica (Kemper) Saum, who both preceded her in death. On May 1, 1940, she married Bernard F. Vogt, who died June 9, 1975. She then married Robert L. Shenk on August 4, 1979, and he died August 4, 2008.

Survivors include four daughters, Rosella (Tom) Krietemeyer of Delphos, Anita (Tom) Carter of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Janette (Roger) Gerdeman of Columbus, and Diana (Steve) Warnecke of Delphos; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Vogt; a brother, Bill Saum; and one sister, Vera Osting.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, January 7, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

