Crestview to sell Flyin’ to the Hoop tickets

Submitted information

The Crestview varsity boys’ basketball team will be playing in the nationally recognized Flyin’ to the Hoop Showcase at Kettering Fairmont High School (Trent Arena) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, against Minster.

General admission ticket prices are $18 for adults and $10 for students and will gain admission to all games on January 20. Crestview will receive a percentage of all pre-sale tickets bought at the high school, but the number of tickets given to each school is extremely limited so the following protocol will be followed to sell tickets:

Monday, January 7 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office to varsity boys’ basketball coaches and players for immediate family. Immediate family is defined by family members living in the player’s household as well as grandparents.

Tuesday, January 8 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office to all of the above as well as for the immediate family of varsity cheerleaders, stats, and managers.

Wednesday, January 9 to students and the general public from 6-7 p.m. in the high school office.

Adult general admission tickets may also be purchased at http://flyintothehoop.com/ftth-tickets/. Please select “Sunday, January 20- General Admission” to add the number of desired tickets. Also, please note that $10 student tickets can only be purchased at Crestview.