Baseball umpiring classes to be offered

The Midwest Buckeye Umpires Association will host a training course for prospective baseball umpires interested in earning OHSAA certification for the upcoming 2019 season.

Anyone 14 or older is eligible to enroll in the class. Cost of the course is $135 , which includes all instructional materials, OHSAA membership fees, rule books, and annual MBUA membership.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. at Van Wert High School on February 26, 27, March 5, 6, 12, 13, 20.

Course registration and payment can be completed online by visiting www.myohsaa.org and clicking on the “REGISTER” link at the top of the page. Once you have created a free account, click on “Select a Course” and search for “Baseball – Van Wert.”

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 419.305.0426 or Ron Golemon at 419.513.0439.