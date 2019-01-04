Bagley’s shot leads VW past St. Marys

Van Wert independent sports

ST. MARYS — Drew Bagley’s three pointer with just over 10 seconds left gave Van Wert a 44-43 win over St. Marys Memorial on Friday.

It was Bagley’s fourth triple of the night, with the other three coming in the second quarter. The 6-4 senior finished with a game high 20 points as the Cougars (4-4, 1-1 WBL) won their second straight game.

Nate Place finished with 13 points, including eight in the opening quarter and Blake Henry tallied seven points, with four coming in the final period.

St. Marys led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Van Wert led 26-20 at halftime. The Roughriders outscored the Cougars 13-4 in the third period and led 33-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Van Wert will host Crestview tonight. The game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.