Woman dies in 2-car accident near Lima

LIMA – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Ohio 309 at Thayer Road, east of Lima.

Investigating troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol noted that a 2001 Ford Escape driven south on Thayer Road by Tashonda Ward, 23, of Columbus, first stopped at a stop sign at Ohio 309, but then failed to yield to a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Mark J. Oberley, 58, of Harrod. After impact, the F-250 overturned and came to rest in a field, the Escape traveled off the road and came to rest in a field.

A passenger in the Escape, 2-year-old Christian Cabrera-Clark, was not properly restrained in a child safety seat and was ejected on impact. He was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Oberly was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while Ward was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and Oberly and Ward were both wearing seat belts.

Ohio 309 was closed for approximately two hours, but later reopened and the scene cleared.

The Lima Post was assisted on scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Bath Township Fire and EMS, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Perry Township Fire and EMS, Kinstle’s Towing, and Minnich’s Towing.