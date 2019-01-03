What lies ahead for Photography Club
It’s difficult for me to accept that a whole year has passed and a new one has started. At any rate, here it comes and I hope it is full of good things for us.
It has been a third of a year since the Photography Categories for both color and black and white were first posted for this year’s fair. They are: Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, People, and Architecture. The eight months until entry time may seem far away now; for some, it will arrive all too quickly.
Since I seem to be so time conscious, here’s some thoughts about time that people have observed in no particular order:
- Time is free, yet it is priceless.
- You can’t own it, but you can use it.
- You can’t keep it, but you can spend it.
- Once you’ve lost it, you can’t get it back.
- Time seems to go quickly when circumstances are enjoyable.
- How long a minute is depends on which side of the bathroom door you’re on.
- Time seems to keep when circumstances are stressful.
- Time spent doing what is enjoyable is never wasted.
- Time can lift enormous weights when given to others.
Best Wishes for the New Year.
POSTED: 01/03/19 at 3:15 am. FILED UNDER: Camera Club News