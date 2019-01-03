What lies ahead for Photography Club

It’s difficult for me to accept that a whole year has passed and a new one has started. At any rate, here it comes and I hope it is full of good things for us.

It has been a third of a year since the Photography Categories for both color and black and white were first posted for this year’s fair. They are: Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, People, and Architecture. The eight months until entry time may seem far away now; for some, it will arrive all too quickly.

Since I seem to be so time conscious, here’s some thoughts about time that people have observed in no particular order:

Time is free, yet it is priceless.

You can’t own it, but you can use it.

You can’t keep it, but you can spend it.

Once you’ve lost it, you can’t get it back.

Time seems to go quickly when circumstances are enjoyable.

How long a minute is depends on which side of the bathroom door you’re on.

Time seems to keep when circumstances are stressful.

Time spent doing what is enjoyable is never wasted.

Time can lift enormous weights when given to others.

Best Wishes for the New Year.