Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

What lies ahead for Photography Club

It’s difficult for me to accept that a whole year has passed and a new one has started.  At any rate, here it comes and I hope it is full of good things for us. 

It has been a third of a year since the Photography Categories for both color and black and white were first posted for this year’s fair. They are: Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, People, and Architecture. The eight months until entry time may seem far away now; for some, it will arrive all too quickly.

Since I seem to be so time conscious, here’s some thoughts about time that people have observed in no particular order:

  • Time is free, yet it is priceless.
  • You can’t own it, but you can use it.
  • You can’t keep it, but you can spend it.
  • Once you’ve lost it, you can’t get it back.
  • Time seems to go quickly when circumstances are enjoyable.
  • How long a minute is depends on which side of the bathroom door you’re on.
  • Time seems to keep when circumstances are stressful.
  • Time spent doing what is enjoyable is never wasted.
  • Time can lift enormous weights when given to others.

Best Wishes for the New Year.

