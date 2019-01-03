New adult firefighter training program

Vantage Career Center launches a new Firefighter Training Program at the Ohio Technical Center. Courses being offered are Volunteer Fire, Firefighter 1, and Firefighter 1 Transition.

The job outlook for a firefighter is projected to continue to grow in both volunteer and full time positions, while current changing demographics will continue to expand the need for qualified firefighter personnel at all levels of education.

The goal of this program is to meet community needs and provide excellent training to aspiring fire and rescue personnel at a convenient, local training facility.

Vantage Firefighter Training Program Coordinator Brian Ankney poses with a fire engine at the Van Wert Fire Department. Vantage photo

Vantage has been working with many local fire departments to bring this valuable and much needed training to the surrounding communities. Each department has offered advice, guidance, off-site training locations and use of equipment for the program.

Van Wert Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Brian Ankney will serve as the program fire training coordinator, and provide instruction for the program, along with several other instructors. Ankney has 29 years of experience in firefighter training and 21 years in instruction.

The course will begin in February and students are expected to complete training in May. Current registration has limited space left. The next class will begin in September.

For registration information, contact Ankney at 419.238.5411, extension 2035.