Elks help kids

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has again this year adopted children from the Angel Tree Project to help make their Christmas a little brighter. Tags are placed on the lodge Christmas Sharing Tree, which contains the items needed for the kids. Members of the lodge take the tags from the tree, buy and wrap the items, and bring them back to the Lodge. Members of the Christmas Sharing Tree Committee then deliver the packages to the location before Christmas. This has been a project of the lodge for several years and lodge members look forward to the Sharing Tree being put up in the Lodge. By participating in this project, the Van Wert Elks are able to show the community that Elks Care — Elks Share. Pictured are the wrapped presents waiting to be delivered to the party by the committee.Elks photo