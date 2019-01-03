BMV creates new title for MVs, watercraft

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS —Beginning in January, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), in collaboration with county Clerk of Courts Title Offices, will implement a new Ohio certificate of title.

In addition to the change in size, the appearance of the front and back of the title has been modified to better accommodate new fields and security features, as well as provide more clarity to the user.

During the phased implementation period, a customer requesting a motor vehicle title from a Clerk of Courts Title Office will receive either the current title (2016 version) or the new title (2019 version), depending on whether that county has converted to the new title.

Customers do notneed to replace their current title with the new title. All previously issued, valid versions of the Ohio certificate of title may still be used to sell, transfer, or register motor vehicles. All title issuance processes will remain the same.

For more information, visit www.bmv.ohio.gov.