Random Thoughts: Rose Bowl and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around the Rose Bowl and the Buckeyes, the college football playoff, the Browns and the end of the holidays.

Rose Bowl

As a Buckeyes fan, I was pleased with Ohio State’s win over Washington. The first three quarters were controlled by OSU and while the Huskies came alive in the fourth quarter, I was never really concerned the Buckeyes would lose.

Looking back at the season, not bad at all. 13-1 with Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships. Yes, the loss to Purdue stands out like a sore thumb, but what’s done is done.

Urban Meyer

Like him or not, he won 90 percent of his games (84-9) and 93 percent of his Big Ten games (93 percent).

As an OSU fan, I was glad to see him go out with a win. It wouldn’t have felt right any other way.

I’m still not convinced he’s done for good, but only time will tell.

OSU and the playoff

Based on what we’ve seen in the playoff games and the Rose Bowl, did Ohio State belong in the playoff? It’s debatable.

It appears that Alabama and Clemson are just better than everyone else right now. Oklahoma and Notre Dame found that out the hard way, and I’m not sure who else would have fared better.

Eight team debate

At this point, I still don’t understand why some people think an eight team playoff is necessary.

Clemson manhandled Notre Dame and while Oklahoma made things interesting against the Crimson Tide, Alabama was clearly the better team.

A lot of fans thought Georgia belonged in the playoff, but after watching the Bulldogs lose to Texas, I wonder if that opinion has changed. Based on the Rose Bowl, many fans will say OSU belonged in the playoff, but I really doubt they would have beaten Alabama or Clemson. Michigan was blown out by Florida and while it’s fair to note the Wolverines were missing players, I doubt they would have come close to the Crimson Tide or the Tigers, and the same can be said for Central Florida.

With all of that in mind, why is an eight team playoff necessary? Who wants to see two more potential blowouts?

I realize that Alabama and Clemson won’t stay on top forever and I realize that an eight team playoff will most likely happen someday. But right now, it hardly seems necessary.

And if the top two teams are playing for the national championship, isn’t the playoff working?

The Cleveland Browns

7-8-1 is nothing special, but it’s a huge step forward after winning one game in the last two seasons combined.

Now, the search is underway for a new head coach. I don’t believe Gregg Williams is getting it and I’ll be surprised if it’s Freddie Kitchens. There’s a case for either/both of them, because they did a nice job over the course of the final eight games. When a coach is fired in midseason, the team usually goes through the motions for the remainder of the schedule.

I had a nice chat with fellow Browns fan Brian Renner on Monday and both of us brought up a number of names but in the end, neither one of could come up with a definitive answer.

Hopefully, GM John Dorsey makes the right decision and hopefully he can do it without meddling from the Haslams.

Holidays over

I’m sure all area winter sports coaches are glad things will soon get back to normal.

Of course the holidays can be a fun time, but coaches like routine, including the routine of the school day, practices, etc.

The end of the holidays means a couple of our normal features – Coaches Corner and Student Athlete of the Week will return next week.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects (agree or disagree), feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.