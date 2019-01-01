Roger Stanley Wilson Sr.

Roger Stanley Wilson Sr., 97, of Celina, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Celina Manor.

He was born November 22, 1921, in Hopewell Township, Mercer County, the son of Lee and Ethel (Carroll) Wilson, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include four children, Deborah (James) Sullenberger of Fort Myers, Florida, Stan (Lora) Wilson of Kettering, and Katherine (Mark) Zizelman and Rodney (Sara) Wilson, both of Celina; six grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

Four brothers, George, Weston, Gene, and Ned Wilson, also preceded him in death.

A time of sharing will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 5, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, followed by burial in North Grove Cemetery in Celina.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.