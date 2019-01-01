Patrol issues winter driving information

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to winterize their vehicles and follow safe driving tips in preparation for inclement weather. Winter weather can catch drivers off guard, but motorists can reduce the risks of being involved in a crash by making sure their vehicles ara ready for the season, adopting winter driving techniques, and following general roadway safety.

Last winter, there were 22,330 crashes on snow, ice, or slush covered roads in Ohio. Those crashes resulted in 42 deaths and 5,529 injuries. Speed-related factors were reported as a causative factor in 20 percent of all crashes.

Before traveling in winter weather, clear snow and ice from the windows, headlights, and taillights of a vehicle. Also, allow defrosters time to work so motorists can see. Once motorists begin driving, go slow and increase following distances; remember that bridges, ramps, and overpasses will freeze first.

Also remember: Ohio law requires headlights to be on at any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use because of precipitation. If a vehicle becomes stuck in snow, clear the tailpipe free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Patrol reminds drivers to stock their vehicles with a winter car kit that includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, warning devices, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kit, tow rope, water, and food for longer trips. It’s also important to ensure that tires have plenty of tread, check the battery, and keep the windshield washer reservoir full.

Drivers who must travel in winter weather should visit http://www.ohgo.com/ for “real time” traffic conditions from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Patrol’s winter driving traffic safety bulletin can be found at www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/links/Winter_Driving_Bulletin_2019.pdf.