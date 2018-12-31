Timothy Lee Purmort

Timothy Lee Purmort, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, in Van Wert.

He was born August 5, 1950, the son of Charles M. Purmort Jr. and Alice Conn Purmort, who both preceded him in death. He married Lynda Whitacre Purmort on November 27, 1971, and she survives.

Tim is also survived by his three children, Michele (Michael) Mooney, Leah (Troy) Treece, and Alec J. Purmort, all of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Ethan and Ellie Mooney, Owen and Olivia Treece, and Macy and Lochlen Purmort; four siblings, John (Mary Kay) Purmort, Charles (Barb) Purmort III of Van Wert, Joyce (Dave) Halpin of Cool, California, and Thomas (Mary) Purmort of Holland, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

He attended Culver Military Academy his freshman and sophomore year of high school and then graduated from Van Wert High School in 1968. He attended Tri-State (Trine) University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and Insurance in 1972. While at Tri-State he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity and was a dedicated alumnus all the way through to his passing. Tim was a loyal and trustworthy insurance agent who truly believed in helping others. As a fourth-generation Purmort, he was proud to join the family business in 1972 and later became an owner and CEO. At his passing, he shared ownership with his daughters, Michele and Leah.

Tim loved the Van Wert community. This showed through his support of many different organizations throughout his lifetime: Business Development Corporation (BDC), Kiwanis Club (Van Wert Service Club), Elks Lodge 1197, Moose Lodge 1320, the local Fraternal Order of Police, The Centurions, Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association, and many others. He was a life member of the NRA. He was a servant of God and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. As a member, he devoted his time to serving as a trustee, deacon, and on the session.

Tim was also a devoted Mason. He was a member of Blue Lodge, where he was past master of Van Wert Lodge Number 218; district education officer, and district deputy of the Fourth Masonic District; Eastern Star, serving as past worthy matron of Van Wert Chapter 48 Order; York Rite, where he served as past high priest of Van Wert Chapter 71; past illustrious master of Van Wert Council 73; past eminent commander and deputy division commander of the First Division, Ivanhoe Commandery 54; Ohio Priory 18, Knight York Rite Cross of Honor; Blackstone York Rite College 195, Angola yeoman of York; Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite; Shriners-Zenobia Temple of the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shriner, and was a past president of the Van Wert County Shrine Club; Royal Order of the Jesters-Toledo Court 21.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Harold “Hal” Shafer officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, where a Masonic service will be held immediately following.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

