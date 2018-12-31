Stanley R. Tracy

Stanley R. Tracy, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Van Wert Health ER.

He was born August 15, 1944, in Paulding, the son of Ralph and Erma (Lehman) Tracy, who preceded him in death.

Stanley attended Continental High School and went on to marry the love of his life, Sandra K. McCulley on May 4, 1968. Together they were members of First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert.

He was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for 40 years, having worked for S.E. Johnson, Conrad’s, Otis Wright, and Shenandoah Trucking.

Stanley will be remembered by his friends as a great sportsman. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Tracy of Van Wert; a daughter, Megan Tracy of Van Wert; one granddaughter, Zoey Tracy, of Van Wert; and a brother, Michael Tracy of Continental.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.