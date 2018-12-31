Ottoville defeats Lincolnview 67-49

Van Wert independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Big second and fourth quarters propelled Ottoville past Lincolnview 67-49 on Saturday.

The Lancers enjoyed a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Big Green outscored Lincolnview 22-13 in the second period to grab 33-27 halftime lead. Lincolnview closed the gap to 45-43 after three quarters, but Ottoville won the fourth quarter scoring battle 22-6.

Josh Thorbahn led all scorers with 19, while Kyle Manns and Ryan Suever each finished with 10. Zane Miller led Lincolnview with 10 points, and Logan Williams and Ethan Kemler each chipped in with eight.

Lincolnview (5-4) will host Fort Recovery on Saturday, while Ottoville will entertain Minster the same night.