Gas prices mostly below state average

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert’s gasoline prices have fallen, along with statewide prices, in the past week, with most local stations under the statewide average of $1.93 a gallon. But there is a range of 11 cents between the low price locally and the highest price.

Murphy USA again has the lowest price of $1.88 a gallon, with five stations the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington, the Shell station on South Washington, and the One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington all at $1.89 a gallon. The Short Stop Sunoco station is selling gasoline at $1.98 a gallon, while the Brookside Marathon station has gasoline for sale at $1.99.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 11.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.93 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 6.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 21.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“As the national average price of gasoline continues to test multi-year lows, U.S. motorists are keeping over $250 million in their pocket every single day versus 80 days ago,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The plunge has seen sub-$2 gas prices show up at over a third of all gas stations in the country, while eleven states have seen average prices dip under the $2 level.

“The most common price at gas stations in the U.S. is now $1.99 per gallon, while the second most common price is just $1.89,” DeHaan added. “With the plunge perhaps continuing for another couple weeks, many motorists have been asking how long this trend will continue into 2019 — and the answer is that it’s complicated but possible summer gas prices won’t be anywhere near this low.

All the specifics on what motorists can expect in 2019 will be revealed Wednesday as GasBuddy releases its 2019 Fuel Price Outlook.

“I would encourage motorists to check it out for all the possibilities for pump prices into the New Year,” DeHaan noted.