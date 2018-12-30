Larry R. Joseph

Larry R. Joseph, 76, of Van Wert, died at 8:57 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born June 26, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Loran and Ruth (Miller) Joseph, who both preceded him in death. On March 29, 1969, he married the former Kathryn E. Mohr, who died January 1, 2003.

Mr. Joseph retired in 2000 from Brown Publishing as publisher of The Times-Bulletin newspaper in Van Wert after 39 years of service.

He was a graduate of Van Wert High School, attended Bluffton College, and served in the Ohio National Guard. He was a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert; St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where he served on the church council; was a past president of Van Wert Rotary Club; and had previously served on the Van Wert YMCA Board of Directors and Van Wert County Hospital Board of Directors.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Abbigail Price of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Tobin (Tiffani) Joseph, Samuel Price, Elizabeth Price, and Abram Price; and a sister, Nancy (Karl) Gribler of Van Wert.

A son, Nathan T. Joseph, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Burial will be at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Junior Fair.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.