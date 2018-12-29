The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Lincolnview beats Kalida in OT

Van Wert independent sports

Kyle Wallis scored 20 points, including six in overtime to lead Lincolnview over the visiting Kalida Wildcats 54-51 on Friday.

With the game tied 42-42, Wallis hit back to back triples to give the Lancers a 48-42 lead in the extra session. Alek Bowersock, who finished with 13 points, later hit a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to 50-42, but Kalida’s Evan Roebke drilled a trey to make it 50-45.

Bowersock split a pair of free throws, then Trevor Lambert pulled the Wildcats to within three, 51-48, with a three pointer before Bowersock again split a pair of foul shots. Lambert was fouled on a three point attempt and made all three free throws to trim Lincolnview’s lead to one, 52-51. Lambert finished with a game high 23 points.

Creed Jessee converted a pair of foul shots with 10 seconds left to secure the overtime victory.

Kalida led 13-9 after one quarter, 22-18 at halftime and 36-33 after three quarters. Lincolnview outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Lancers shot 50 percent from the floor (20-40) and hit 10 of 19 free throws (53 percent). Kalida was 44 percent from the floor (18-41) and 8 of 12 from the foul line. The Wildcats enjoyed a 28-17 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview (5-3) will play at Ottoville tonight, while Kalida (5-3) will play at Crestview on Friday.

POSTED: 12/29/18 at 5:55 am. FILED UNDER: Sports