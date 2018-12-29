Lincolnview beats Kalida in OT

Van Wert independent sports

Kyle Wallis scored 20 points, including six in overtime to lead Lincolnview over the visiting Kalida Wildcats 54-51 on Friday.

With the game tied 42-42, Wallis hit back to back triples to give the Lancers a 48-42 lead in the extra session. Alek Bowersock, who finished with 13 points, later hit a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to 50-42, but Kalida’s Evan Roebke drilled a trey to make it 50-45.

Bowersock split a pair of free throws, then Trevor Lambert pulled the Wildcats to within three, 51-48, with a three pointer before Bowersock again split a pair of foul shots. Lambert was fouled on a three point attempt and made all three free throws to trim Lincolnview’s lead to one, 52-51. Lambert finished with a game high 23 points.

Creed Jessee converted a pair of foul shots with 10 seconds left to secure the overtime victory.

Kalida led 13-9 after one quarter, 22-18 at halftime and 36-33 after three quarters. Lincolnview outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Lancers shot 50 percent from the floor (20-40) and hit 10 of 19 free throws (53 percent). Kalida was 44 percent from the floor (18-41) and 8 of 12 from the foul line. The Wildcats enjoyed a 28-17 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview (5-3) will play at Ottoville tonight, while Kalida (5-3) will play at Crestview on Friday.