Crestview tops Delphos St. John’s

DELPHOS — Drew Kline goes in for two of his 11 points during Friday night’s 61-49 win at Delphos St. John’s. Crestview led 31-25 at halftime, then outscored the Blue Jays 14-5 in the third period to lead 45-30 entering the fourth quarter. Kline was one of four Knights who finished in double figures. Javin Etzler led the way with 16 points, while Derick Dealey tallied 14, including four triples and Wade Sheets had 10. Crestview (6-1) will host Kalida on Friday and will play at Van Wert on Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent