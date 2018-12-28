VW Manor earns ‘Facility of Year’ award

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor has recently received several awards from HCF Management. HCF Management, Van Wert Manor’s corporate partner, recently held its facility awards reception.

Van Wert Manor was awarded the “Facility of the Year” award; “Humanitarian of the Year” award; and the “Barb Masella Quality” award. Van Wert Manor also received a certificate of recognition for having the lowest employee turnover within HCF Management for 2018.

Van Wert Manor was named the “Facility of the Year” — a rating determined by several criteria. One annual winner is chosen from all Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities. Criteria include outstanding customer service, financial performance, activities, volunteer program, and heavy community involvement.

To be chosen for the Humanitarian Award, the facility must demonstrate the spirit and values most closely aligned with the HCF Management’s motto “a tradition of caring.” Criteria includes: demonstrated success in promoting the organization’s non-profit Lending Hands Foundation; local community involvement with other charitable organizations or programs helping community members in need; as well as encouraging facility staff to volunteer in community organizations that aid the general public.

“We are excited to receive these awards from our corporate partner, HCF Management,” said Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch. “This is the first time we have received the ‘Facility of the Year’ award, and I cannot be more proud of my team.

“I want to thank our residents, staff, and community alike for continuing to support us,” Welch said.

HCF Management, a health care facilities company based in Lima, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. It currently serves nearly 3,000 care community residents and employs more than 4,000 employees. There are nearly 350 employees who have been with the company for 20 years, and 22 have been with the company for 40 or more years.