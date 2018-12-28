Mini-Walk for Life scheduled in Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

The Pregnancy Life Center and local churches will be conducting a community Mini-Walk for Life from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019. The event marks the 46th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in America and also coincides with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The local event will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Van Wert’s Fountain Park, with those attending then walking to the Knights of Columbus Hall on Woodland Avenue. Those who cannot do the short walk can meet those walking to the K of C Hall.

A lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the K of C Hall, with a prayer service beginning at noon.

Speaker for the event will be local physician Dr. Matt Miller, with all proceeds benefiting the local Pregnancy Life Center.