Lady Jays fly to win over Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s exploded for 23 points in the second quarter, then held off Van Wert 60-45 in girls’ non-conference basketball action at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium on Thursday.

Alexis Metz and Jerica Huebner each hit a trey in the opening quarter and Van Wert trailed 15-11 heading into the second period. However, Betty Vorst scored six points in the second quarter while Melanie Koenig, Taylor Zuber and Hannah Will each chipped in with four, and the Blue Jays went to the foul line nine times in the period, hitting seven.

The Lady Cougars rallied in the third quarter and outscored Delphos St. John’s 14-7, with Abby Jackson accounting for eight of those points. Leading 45-39, the Blue Jays regained control of the game by outscoring Van Wert 15-6 in the final period. Koenig scored six of her 12 points in the quarter, and Aubrie Friemoth hit five triples in the game to finish with a game high 15 points.

Metz finished with a team 13 points while Jackson and Caylee Phillips finished with 11 and 10 respectively.

Van Wert (1-7) will host St. Marys Memorial next Thursday and Delphos St. John’s (4-5) will host New Knoxville the same night.

Scoring summary

Delphos St. John’s 15 23 7 15 – 60

Van Wert 11 14 14 6 – 45

Delphos St. John’s: Melanie Koenig 6-0-12; Paige Gaynier 1-5-7; Erika Moenter 1-0-3; Taylor Zuber 2-1-7; Hannah Will 2-2-6; Betty Vorst 2-6-10; Aubrie Friemoth 5-0-15

Van Wert: Sierra Shaffer 2-1-6; Alexis Metz 3-5-13; Carly Smith 1-0-2; Caylee Phillips 4-2-10; Jerica Huebner 1-0-3; Abby Jackson 4-3-11