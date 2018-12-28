Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area boys basketball games.
Ottoville 65 Van Wert 62
Crestview 61 Delphos St. John’s 49
Lincolnview 54 Kalida 51 OT
Wayne Trace 60 Woodlan (IN) 43
Tinora 47 Paulding 42
Parkway 91 Fremont (IN) 45
Antwerp 55 Edon 45
Shawnee 75 Delphos Jefferson 36
Marion Local 49 Celina 33
Allen East 62 Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Wapakoneta 61 Perry 44
St. Marys 58 New Knoxville 34
Fort Jennings 60 Temple Christian 49
Arlington 59 Miller City 50
Minster 68 Russia 46
St. Henry 60 Coldwater 58
Hicksville 44 Edgerton 33
Upper Scioto Valley 58 Ada 33
Bluffton 65 Cory-Rawson 62 (2 OT)
Napoleon 50 Holgate 34
Lima Sr. 85 Fremont Ross 42
