Hoops preview: Cougars, Knights, Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Some intriguing matchups are in store this weekend for Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview. The Cougars and Lancers will play two games while Crestview has a much anticipated game on the road. Below are weekend previews for each game.

Van Wert at Ottoville, at Columbus Grove

Van Wert (2-3) lost to Delphos St. John’s 48-38 on Friday, then earned a much needed 67-55 win at Wayne Trace last Saturday.

The tough stretch of games continues with a Putnam County double dip this Friday and Saturday at Ottoville and at Columbus Grove. Entering the weekend, the Cougars are averaging 53.6 points per game while allowing 53.8 points per outing.

Ottoville has won five straight and is 7-2. The only losses came on the road to Columbus Grove (55-45) and Antwerp (58-41). The Big Green posted a 55-45 victory over Elida on Friday, then followed up with an impressive 63-45 win over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Ottoville averages 56.3 points per game and allows 43.6 per contest.

The two teams did not play last season.

Saturday, the Cougars will play at Columbus Grove. The Bulldogs (5-2) are off on Friday and like Ottoville, Columbus Grove has not lost at home and has lost two games by a combined five points (Wayne Trace 55-53, Arlington 47-44).

After defeating Lincolnview 55-45 and Patrick Henry 52-32 last weekend, the Bulldogs are averaging 51 points per game, and allowing 45 per outing.

When the two teams met last season, Van Wert won 68-59.

Both of Van Wert’s games will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Crestview at Delphos St. John’s

This game features two of the top teams in the area.

Crestview defeated Allen East 50-38 last Friday to improve to 5-1, while Delphos St. John’s (6-1) beat Van Wert 48-38 on Friday then lost at Ottoville 63-45 on Saturday.

The Knights are averaging 55.5 points per game while allowing just 39 points per game. The Blue Jays average 52 points and give up 46.5 per game.

When the two teams met last season, Crestview came away with a hard fought 52-47 win.

Friday’s game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Lincolnview vs. Kalida, at Ottoville

The Lancers (4-3) split last weekend’s games, losing to Columbus Grove 55-45, then defeating Fort Jennings 64-40. Lincolnview is averaging 53 points and allowing 46.5 points per outing.

After a 1-2 start, Kalida has won four straight and stands at 5-2, with the losses coming to New Bremen and powerful Archbold. The Wildcats defeated Spencerville 58-23 last Saturday, then beat Lima Central Catholic last night 49-41.

The Wildcats average 51 points per game while allowing just 39.5 points per game.

Last season, Kalida defeated Lincolnview 52-49.

Saturday, the Lancers will head to Ottoville (currently 7-2). The Big Green average 56.3 points and give up 43.6 points per outing.

The Big Green beat Lincolnview 77-66 last season.