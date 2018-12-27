A&B donates food, $$

The employees of Alexander & Bebout Inc. and Kitchens Inc. held their 11th annual food drive in conjunction with A & B’s Christmas Party. Employees collected 120 food items during the drive, while games played at the Christmas Party netted a $175 cash contribution, which, along with a company match, allowed for a $350 donation to United Methodist Cooperative Ministries Food Bank in addition to the food donation. Shown are (from the left) Travis Ferrell, Shae Friemoth, Charlie Salway, Kristen Lange, Teresa Parrish, Sara Zura, and Jeff McClure.